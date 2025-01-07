Canada claps back at ‘sexual abuser’ Trump after Trudeau's resignation move, top politician offers to buy two US states

Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the US, Canada suffered a major political setback with its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation from the post on Monday. His resignation comes despite his recent visit to the US, where he met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in a bid to garner some discount amid threat of looming US tariffs. Reacting to Trump's warning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that Canada must absorb at least two US states.(AFP File)

However, Trudeau completely failed in his attempt as the President-elect floated the idea of making Canada the 51st US state, which was initially considered as a joke.

With Trudeau's exit, the drama surrounding Trump's threats to seize control of Canada is intensifying as a legislator from Ontario has made a counteroffer to purchase two US states.

Following Trudeau's announcement, Trump took credit for the decision and claimed that Canadians “love” the idea of becoming a state.

Ontario Premier Ford offers to buy two US states, but later takes U-turn

Amid the revelation of Trudeau's resignation and the fear of impending U.S. tariffs, he told reporters: “You know what, I'll present the president with a counteroffer. What if we purchase Alaska and simultaneously include Minnesota and Minneapolis?”

He, however, took a U-turn on Monday, telling CNN that his remarks were a joke.

Ford further denied that Canada is responsible for any economic problems facing the United States, and instead blamed China for bringing in “cheap parts”.

Trump, according to Ford, has a sense of humor and has made jokes when questioned about Canada's status as a state. “He may be joking, but under my watch, that will never, ever happen,” he added.

Canadian MP Charlie Angus reacts to Trump's offer

Canadian MP Charlie Angus rejected Trump's offer, asserting that Canada's rules prohibit “sexual abusers” from becoming their leaders.

In a post on X, the member of Parliament wrote, “Canada has something called democracy.” He stressed that the leader is answerable to Parliament and subject to replacement.

“I bet Americans wish they had that now. And convicted sexual abusers don't get to lead our nation. We're decent folk,” he continued, referring to the accusations made against Trump.

Trump witnessed a blow last month when a federal appeals court affirmed a jury's verdict in former advice columnist for Elle magazine E. Jean Carroll sex abuse and defamation case that found him accountable in New York.

On Trudeau's resignation, Angus told TimminsToday that the move comes at a “very difficult time” for Canada.

According to him, they need a strong voice and a firm stance from Ottawa due to Washington's unprecedented threat.

After his win in presidential election, Trump declared that he intended to levy a 25 percent tariff on Canada and Mexico in response to the escalation of the immigration and fentanyl crises.