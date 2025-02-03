Canada's Ontario bans US firms from govt contracts, dumps Elon Musk's Starlink deal over Trump tariffs

Canada's Ontario dumped a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink in a pushback to US tariffs.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, announced Monday a ban on US companies bidding on tens of billions of dollars worth of government contracts, and dumped a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink in a pushback to US tariffs.
"Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on X. “US-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues. They only have President Trump to blame.”