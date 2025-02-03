Menu Explore
Canada's Ontario bans US firms from govt contracts, dumps Elon Musk's Starlink deal over Trump tariffs

AFP |
Feb 03, 2025 08:10 PM IST

Canada's Ontario dumped a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink in a pushback to US tariffs.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, announced Monday a ban on US companies bidding on tens of billions of dollars worth of government contracts, and dumped a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink in a pushback to US tariffs.

"Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on X. (AFP)
"Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on X. (AFP)

"Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on X. “US-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues. They only have President Trump to blame.”

This is a developing story

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
New Delhi
Monday, February 03, 2025
