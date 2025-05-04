Canadian Snowbird Visa Act: US plan for real estate tourism recovery has a catch

American lawmakers have introduced the 'Canadian Snowbird Visa Act', a legislation aimed at boosting tourism with real estate incentives. The bipartisan bill, if passed, would extend the length of stay for Canadian citizens older than 50 who own or lease a residence in the United States. Currently, such tourists, referred to as snowbirds, can stay in the US for 182 days annually. US lawmakers introduced the Canadian snowbird visa act this week(Unsplash)

The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act was introduced by Florida Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik and Laurel Lee, along with Arizona's Greg Stanton. It proposes a significant increase in snowbirds' stay to 240 days a year.

“Our neighbors to the north provide more visits to the United States than any other country, and they are critically important to North Country tourism and industry. Providing Canadians who own homes and property in the United States with extra time to visit and boost our economy will help revive Canadian tourism to the United States," Stefanik said.

Canadian Snowbird Visa Act has a catch

However, on the downside, the bill would prohibit such individuals from working for American employers or accessing public assistance programs. They will retain a non-citizen tax status.

“Canadian residents contribute billions of dollars each year to our small businesses, real estate markets, and local economies — especially here in Florida. By extending the time Canadian visitors who own or lease homes can spend here, we’re supporting job growth, strengthening our bond with our closest neighbors, and helping local communities thrive,” Laurel Lee said.

US tourism on decline

This comes as the US travel and tourism industry is facing a significant decline, with a 7.8% drop in foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2025, according to the GDP report released earlier this month. The country is now running an annual travel trade deficit of $50 billion, a drastic decline from the $3.5 billion surplus recorded in 2022, the US Travel Association noted.