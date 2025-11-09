Candace Owens asks how 'every news trend' is about her after Charlie Kirk's death, ‘Someone in the shadows is panicking’

Candace Owens has taken to X to question how “every news trend” these days is about her or Tucker Carlson, suggesting that someone “in the shadows” must be worried. She then doubled down on her promise not to stop the investigation into “who publicly executed” Charlie Kirk. Candace Owens asks how 'every news trend' is about her after Charlie Kirk's death (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS)

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

‘Someone in the shadows is panicking’

Owens took to X, writing, “How is it possible that every news trend is about me or Tucker Carlson? Someone in the shadows is panicking.”

“It’s God time,” she added. “I will not be stopping this investigation into who publicly executed Charlie in front of the world—and we are getting close.”

Owens has been making headlines for various explosive claims she made after Kirk’s assassination, including the fact that she does not believe Robinson killed him. In an interview with CNN journalist Elle Reeve, Owens said, “I think that in the coming weeks there's going to be a lot of financial reports that are coming out and I first and foremost do not believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. I want to be very clear on that. Whether he was involved, I think the answer is yes. I think that's obvious.”

Among other claims, Owens suggested that Kirk predicted his own death before his murder. She shared what she claimed were screenshots of messages between Kirk and herself where the Turning Point USA founder wrote that he isn’t sure he will “live to see the end of this revolution.” “I believe you were the piece god meant me to meet that will finish the fight,” Kirk wrote, according to Owens.. “Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time”.