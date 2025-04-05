Canton tornado: Twister on ground in Texas, warnings in Athens, Mbank and Kaufman

A tornado was on the ground in Canton, Texas on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. This comes as warnings have been issued in other areas - including parts of Kaufman, Van Zandt, Navarro, Henderson, Hopkins, Delta, and Lamar counties. A tornado was on the ground in Canton, Texas on Friday(Unsplash)

The NWS warned locals that as of 3:11 PM local time, a tornado is ‘on the ground just east of Canton’ and is ‘heading to the northeast’. The agency further asked residents to seek shelter.

Read More: Severe weather today in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri: Forecast for major cities

“A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of eastern North and Central Texas through 9 PM. Large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts 60+ mph, and a few tornadoes possible. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued for your location,” NWS' Fort Worth office said in an alert on Friday.

The weather service added that in addition to tornadoes, a storm is also expected in northern Texas, and has the potential to produce quarter-sized hail. The agency warned of dangerous flying debris and likely damage to homes and vehicles.

The National Weather Service also issued a fresh tornado warning for parts of north central and central Texas, effective until 4:00 PM CDT on Friday. The warning covers southeastern Van Zandt County and northeastern Henderson County, where a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been detected.

Read More: Muncie Tornado: Severe weather leaves Ball State University and Anderson without power

At 3:19 PM CDT, radar indicated a storm with rotation located near Athens, moving northeast at 45 mph. The NWS has confirmed the presence of a tornado hazard, accompanied by quarter-sized hail (1.00 inch in diameter). This dangerous storm is expected to impact the town of Edom around 3:30 PM CDT and may affect other nearby communities, including Murchison, Redland, Ben Wheeler, Primrose, and Pruitt. The storm’s path also includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 538 and 542.

Safety Recommendations

Authorities are advising individuals in the warning area to take cover now. The NWS recommends moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoiding windows. For those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles, the guidance is to seek the nearest substantial shelter and shield oneself from flying debris.