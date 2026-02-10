Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumor after Super Bowl loss; unfollow each other on Instagram

Rumors of a split between rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs are swirling online. Fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks on February 8. Following the Super Bowl loss, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting split rumors. (Getty Images via AFP)

Read more: Cardi B wins hearts with reaction to Stefon Diggs', Patriots win vs Texans

Cold message to boyfriend Diggs After Cardi B's cold answer to a question about Diggs before the game, many are starting to wonder about their relationship.

According to TalkSport, before kickoff, an ESPN reporter approached her and asked her to give Stefon an inspiring speech. Cardi B said a terse "good luck," and then left without adding anything else.

Hours after the Super Bowl ended, fans were alerted that both Cardi B and Diggs no longer appeared in each other’s Instagram follower lists.

However, the unfollowing sparked intense chatter online; neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has issued an official statement confirming any news about their split.

According to reports, the pair began dating in late 2024. In November 2025, Cardi B gave birth to their first child together.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks dominated Diggs and the New England Patriots, who didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Read more: Stefon Diggs cheating drama: New claims emerge amid Cardi B Super Bowl rumors

Off-field drama and rumors add fuel to fan theories Cardi B and Diggs' relationship has been in the spotlight with a fair share of drama and speculation.

Celebrity blogger Tasha K circulated alleged receipts of a supposed affair involving a woman named “Pree" shortly before Super Bowl LX.

She posted videos of Pree on the field with a group of people she calls Diggs' relatives and friends on X. At the time of publishing, HT.com was unable to independently confirm the video's legitimacy.

Additionally, Tasha posted a picture of Pree with a hotel access card bearing the Patriots' insignia. According to her, Pree is lodging at the Teams hotel with Stefon Diggs. However, there is no proof to support these claims regarding Pree's motivation for staying at the Team hotel.