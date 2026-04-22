Carolina forest fire: Blaze reported near Redwolf Trail in South Carolina; scary visuals emerge

They added “The South Carolina Forestry Commission and Horry County Police Department are assisting. People may see smoke and firefighter response in the area for an extended duration.”

A fire was reported in Carolina Forest area near Redwolf Trail in South Carolina on Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue wrote “At 2:37 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of North Shore Drive and Red Wolf Trail for a reported woods fire. This is an active incident, as crews work to fully contain this fire, estimated at approximately seven acres in size at this time.”

Local news channel WMBF's Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold wrote on Facebook “This does not look good. A new wildfire as broken out near The Farm in Carolina Forest near Redwolf Trace [Trail].”

Also Read | Texas oil rig explosion: 5 things to know as massive blast, fire shake Nacogdoches County near Etoile; videos emerge

The fire is estimated to be at 7 acres as per the report. “The smoke plume is large and very active on skycam and also now visible on radar,” he added.

A WPDE reporter wrote “A wildfire has broken out on Redwolf Trail behind Lowes Food store in Carolina Forest.” The journalist shared a video of the blaze as did many others.