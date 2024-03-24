Chick-fil-A slammed over decision to change its antibiotic-free chicken

Chick-fil-A is making changes to the chicken it uses across outlets in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The fast food chain announced in a statement earlier this week that it will switch “from chicken raised with No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to chicken raised with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM).” The transition move did not sit well with the public, who were left concerned about the dangers of consuming such chicken. Chick-fil-A to roll back its commitment to serving antibiotic-free chicken

The American fast-food company was previously known for its commitment to serving antibiotic-free chicken. However, as disclosed by Chick-fil-A in the statement, it has rolled back the policy. The company announced that this transition will be “starting in the Spring of 2024.”

Chick-fil-A has justified its move, saying that this change has been implemented to “maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us.” The statement further adds, “NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal.”

“NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick,” the statement continues.

“Chick-fil-A has been dedicated to quality since the beginning. Our commitment to the high-quality chicken you expect from us is rooted in three simple things,” it adds.

Enraged by Chick-fil-A's latest move, netizens flocked to social media to criticise the fast-food giant. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Just wanted to let you know that chick-fil-a just walked back their NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER rule for their chicken. You have got to stop eating there. The overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, which means super bugs for human health.”

Another user said, “Chick-fil-A going back on their no antibiotics ever commitment was not on my bingo card. Its been a good run.” One more said, “All of these companies are greenwashed. Seems like the post Covid world has made it even worse in regards to the integrity and quality of ingredients.”