Iftar during each day of Ramadan is a communal gathering where families and friends come together to break their fast and one of the joys of it is the delicious and diverse array of foods that are prepared so, this Sunday, we are opting for some lip-smacking Chicken Tikka Pizza to stand out as a popular choice among our Iftar guests. Chicken Tikka Pizza is a fusion dish that brings together the aromatic spices of Chicken Tikka, a beloved South Asian grilled chicken dish, with the cheesy goodness of pizza and with its perfect blend of flavours plus textures that are sure to please everyone at the Iftar table. This Ramadan, bring zesty twist to your iftar table with delicious Chicken Tikka Pizza | Recipe inside (Photo by The Greedyman Pizzeria)

If you too want a delightful addition to your Ramadan iftar spread, satisfy your cravings with a drool-worthy homemade Chicken Tikka Pizza and whip it up in a jiffy with the recipe given below.

Ingredients:

For the Pizza Dough:

• 2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 3/4 cup warm water (43°C)

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Chicken Tikka:

• 1 cup boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into small cubes

• 1/2 cup hung yogurt

• 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

• 1 tablespoon tikka masala spice blend

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• Salt to taste

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For the Pizza Toppings:

• 1 cup San Marzano pizza sauce

• 220g shredded mozzarella cheese

• 50g Yellow Cheddar Cheese

• 40g Red onion, thinly sliced

• 40g Green Bell Pepper

• Fresh cilantro, chopped

• 5g Green Chillies

• Mayonnaise

• Chicken tikka spice blend

Tikka Mayonnaise method: Blend the mayonnaise and tikka spice blend together

Method:

Prepare the Pizza Dough:

1. In a small bowl, combine warm water, sugar and yeast. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the yeast mixture and olive oil.

3. Mix until the dough comes together, then knead on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until it's smooth and elastic.

4. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours, or until it doubles in size.

Prepare the Chicken Tikka:

1. In a bowl, mix together yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, tikka masala spice blend, lemon juice, and salt.

2. Add the chicken cubes to the marinade, coating them well. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes or refrigerate overnight for better flavour.

3. Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook the marinated chicken until fully cooked and slightly charred.

Assemble the Pizzas:

1. Preheat your oven to the highest temperature it can go, usually around (245-260°C). If you have a pizza stone, place it in the oven to heat up.

2. Divide the risen dough in half. On a floured surface, roll out each portion into a thin round shape.

3. If using a pizza stone, transfer the rolled-out dough onto a piece of parchment paper. If not using a pizza stone, place the dough on a lightly greased baking sheet.

4. Spread a layer of pizza sauce over the dough, leaving a crust around the edges.

5. Sprinkle half of the shredded mozzarella over the sauce, followed by the cooked chicken tikka, sliced red onions, and fresh cilantro.

6. If using a pizza stone, carefully transfer the parchment paper with the assembled pizza onto the hot stone. If not using a stone, simply place the baking sheet in the oven.

7. Bake for about 10-12 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

8. Spread the tikka mayonnaise in a circular pattern

9. Garnish with coriander

10. Repeat the process for the second pizza.

Serve and Enjoy:

1. Once the pizzas are done, remove them from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes.

2. Optionally, sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakes for some extra heat.

3. Slice, serve, and enjoy your delicious Chicken Tikka Pizza!