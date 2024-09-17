Chilling image of Titan sub wreck released, haunting details reveal final moments; passengers' final message was…

For the first time since the tragic accident U.S. Coast Guard has released a chilling image of the doomed OceanGate Titan submersible. U.S. Coast Guard has released a chilling image of the doomed OceanGate Titan submersible.

The image captures its tail cone resting eerily on the ocean floor at a depth of 12,500 feet. The image gives a haunting perception of the aftermath of the tragic implosion on June 18, 2023, which claimed the lives of all five passengers aboard, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The newly surfaced image was capturing the shattered remains of the vessel was captured during the frantic search last year. A few hours journey to the historic Titanic wreck had ended in a disastrous tragedy . Among the victims were British adventurer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and two members of Pakistan’s prominent Dawood family—Shahzada and his teenage son, Suleman.

Coast Guard animation video shows the Titan submersible’s final messages to the Polar Prince support ship. USCG

Shocking details emerge from Titan hearing

In a bone chilling hearing held on Monday, OceanGate’s former engineering director, Tony Nissen, painted an even darker picture. He revealed a series of shocking safety concerns that he claims were brushed aside by Stockton Rush himself, OceanGate founder who was operating the Titan when it met its tragic end. Titan was left exposed to weather and elements while in storage for seven months an was never subject to third party checks.

Even more disturbing is the revelation from former finance director Bonnie Carl, who testified that OceanGate’s so-called “mission specialists” were essentially just wealthy customers with no real qualifications. Carl, like Nissen, left the company due to these glaring safety oversights.

The Coast Guard also presented an animated video recreating the final, tragic moments of Titan’s descent. The sub's last message to its support ship, the Polar Prince, read, "All good here," before it suddenly went dark just two minutes later.

Several lawsuits have been filed by the families of the victims, including a $50 million wrongful death claim from Nargeolet’s family. This disaster continues to raise painful questions about OceanGate’s gross negligence and how the tragedy may have unfolded.