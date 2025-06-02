China ‘firmly rejects’ Donald Trump's accusations on breach of trade deal

China's commerce ministry on Monday “firmly rejected” claims made by US President Donald Trump that Beijing had violated a consensus to roll back tariffs agreed upon during talks in Geneva, reported Reuters. China has rejected Donald Trump's accusations about breaching a trade deal(AFP)

The ministry stated that Trump's claims were “groundless” and rejected the “unreasonable accusations” in connection with a deal reached between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to lower the massive tariffs imposed amid a trade war between the two countries.

China's commerce ministry said, “[Washington] has made bogus charges and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts.”

They added, “China has seriously, strictly implemented and actively upheld the consensus reached during the talks with the US in Geneva. China is firm in safeguarding its rights and interests, and it is honest in implementing the consensus.”

China urges US to fix ‘wrongful practices’

Beijing also accused the US of unilaterally introducing new discriminatory restrictions, including new guidelines on AI chip export controls, curbs on chip design software sales to China and the revocation of Chinese student visas.

“If the US insists on its own way and continues to damage China’s interests, China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry said, urging the US to correct their “wrong practices.”

On Friday, Donald Trump had stated in a post on TruthSocial that he would no longer be “Mr. Nice Guy” with China after they had violated the trade deal, though he did not specify the nature of the breach.

Later, during a briefing in the Oval Office, Trump said he plans to talk with Xi Jinping and work out a solution to the issue.