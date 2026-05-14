ChudTheBuilder vs. Karmelo Anthony: Comparisons emerge between streamer and Austin Metcalf's killer: ‘Hypocrites’

Netizens are drawing comparisons between ChudTheBuilder and Karmelo Anthony, the teen who killed fellow student Austin Metcalf, after the streamer was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse. Chud has claimed that he shot the victim in self-defense. ChudTheBuilder vs. Karmelo Anthony: Comparisons emerge between streamer and Austin Metcalf's killer (@ChudTheBuilder/X, Frisco Police Department )

Chud, 28, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing.

ChudTheBuilder vs. Karmelo Anthony Anthony, 17, a Black teen, is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was White.

Read More | ChudTheBuilder involved in shooting at Clarksville courthouse? Details of ‘attack' emerge

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense.

Netizens have now compared the two cases, with some suggesting that it is "hypocrisy" if the same people who supported Anthony do not support Chud, and vice versa.

One X user wrote, “And I’m sure all the same people who support Karmelo Anthony will have that same type of energy in supporting Chud right . I mean they said don’t put hands on people and sh** won’t happen . Can’t wait for all them to come out in support of him”.

“The same people who support Chud The Builder shooting someone after a punch are the same ones that were against Karmelo stabbing Austin after a push. Hypocrites,” another X user said.

One wrote, “Chud vs Karmelo Anthony. Self defense is shamed because he said a no-no word. Cold blooded murder is praised because a white kid told a black kid to leave. House arrest and a million dollars to boot. They do all have to go”

“After all, why shouldn’t i defend Chud,” a user wrote, sharing a screenshot of Anthony’s GiveSendGo page.

Read More | ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

One said, “Remember when Karmelo Anthony, a Black teen who fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf in April 2025 after Metcalf pushed him and "put his hands on him" was championed by the same people who will say Chudd is the bad guy here. Rules for thee but not for me”.

Anthony’s trial is set to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The ChudTheBuilder shooting Chud and an unidentified man, were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire, District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement, per the Associated Press. Nash did not reveal why Eatherly was at that courthouse in Clarksville, or what triggered the confrontation.

While police did not reveal anything about the other man, a witness who claimed she saw him loaded into an ambulance described him as Black. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that both the men were transported to hospitals to be treated, and were stable.

Claire Martin, who works in an attorney’s office across the street from the courthouse, claimed that Eatherly is “well known in Clarksville for antagonizing people to see what he can get them to do.” She also alleged that he “yells racial slurs” at people while filming them.