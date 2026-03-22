Clackamas Town Center: Shooting reported in Happy Valley; when MAX Green Line service will resume
Reports of a shooting at the Clackamas Town Center at 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, Oregon, sparked fears as a large police activity was reported.
Reports of a shooting at the Clackamas Town Center at 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, Oregon, sparked fears. It reportedly prompted huge police response. The incident on Saturday reportedly disrupted the MAX Green Line service.
An update from the Clackamas Sheriff read “The MAX Green Line platform at Clackamas Town Center is currently closed as the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office investigates a reported shooting. At this time, no injuries have been reported, and there is no known danger to the public.”
One person wrote on Facebook, in a local page “Around 7:10 going up the freeway, i5 south we saw about 6 or more sheriff cars with their lights and sirens on headed toward 82nd Ave then more kept coming. Anyone hear anything on a scanner?”.
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One person shared a community alert which said there had been a shooting. Another added “Shooting at transit center. Granddaughter called me, she was there with friends. I can hear sirens still up here in happy valley.”
Yet another person said “Oh my goodness how scary!!! I was wondering if it had something to do around or in the mall. That had to have been really frightening for your Granddaughter,” and continued “i hope no one died.”
A person also added “my daughter was at the mall with her friend and they heard what sounded like several shots and then they heard the sirens”.
MAX Green Line service disruption
“There is a active shooting at Clackamas Town center Mall at the green line MAX station on top of the platform so far nobody didn't get hurt update,” one person wrote on Facebook. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is yet to comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, an alert page noted “No service in either direction between SE Monterey Ave and Clackamas Town Center due to police activity.” In an earlier post, it had said “MAX Green Line service disrupted due to police activity at Clackamas Town Center. Shuttle bus to serve all stations from Gateway TC to SE Fuller Rd. Clackamas Town Center TC will not be serviced. Expect delays.”
They had also alerted “For trips to Clackamas Town Center Regular, no service from SE 82nd & Monroe/Boyer (Stop ID 7921) to Clackamas Town Center Transit Center (Stop ID 13248) due to police activity.”
The TriMet MAX Green Line in Oregon is a 15-mile light rail service which connects Clackamas Town Center, SE/E Portland, Portland City Center, and Portland State University, generally running every 15 minutes.
Authorities did not provide a timeline on when MAX Green Line services would resume again.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More