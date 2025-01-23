Menu Explore
CNN, NBC to layoff several employees in post-election restructuring: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2025 05:07 PM IST

CNN is planning to lay off hundreds of employees to refocus the business around a global digital audience.

American news networks CNN and NBC plan to lay off employees, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Signage is seen at the CNN Center in Atlanta on April 21, 2022.(AP)
Signage is seen at the CNN Center in Atlanta on April 21, 2022.(AP)

CNN plans to lay off hundreds of employees to refocus the business around a global digital audience. At NBC News, the exact number is not known, but the layoffs will be well under 50.

The layoffs come as CNN is rearranging its linear TV lineup and building out digital subscription products, reports CNBC. The move is intended to help the network lower production costs and consolidate teams.

According to people familiar with the development, the network could move certain shows produced in New York or Washington to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply.

They, however, claim that the job cuts are not likely to affect CNN’s most recognisable names, who are under contract. CNN, a popular global network, has about 3,500 employees worldwide.

Also Read | Bishop who gave an earful to Trump speaks out: 'I'm not going to…'

Earlier this month, during a town hall meeting, CNN CEO Mark Thompson said the media company has received an investment of “more than $70 million” from Warner Bros. Discovery to help fund its digital operations.

He had said that part of that investment would go toward hiring employees in areas where CNN sees potential growth avenues, such as data scientists and product development.

Also Read | In first interview, President Donald Trump warns Joe Biden: 'He didn't pardon himself'

Spokespersons of both CNN and NBC News, however, declined to comment on the lay offs, according to the CNBC report. It further added that both news organisations waited until after the US presidential inauguration to make the cuts.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, DC on January 20th. JD Vance took oath as vice president.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
