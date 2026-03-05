Cody Khork GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched to help fallen US soldier's mom Donna, ‘Unimaginable time…’
A GoFundMe has been launched for Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, after he was killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone during Operation Epic Fury.
A GoFundMe has been launched for Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, after he was identified as one of the six US soldiers who were killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury. Khork was assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, as were the five other soldiers.
“We have had so many people reach out asking to support Captain Cody Khork’s family during this unimaginable time. His mother, Donna, would have never set this up herself, but I was able to convince her to allow the community to help,” the GoFundMe reads.
The fundraiser adds that all the money raised will go directly to Khork’s mother and his family for travel expenses above what the military is already covering to receive his body. The funds will also help family members who live outside the state to travel and be with immediate family.
“Without getting too personal, his mother Donna and family are so deserving of anything you would like to contribute and would appreciate this beyond measure. Thank you for the overwhelming love and compassion during this time!” the page says.
At the time of writing this article, $17,571 had been raised of the $28K goal.
Hope Kay, who started the GoFundMe for Khork, wrote in a Facebook post, “I’ve had so many people reach out offering to help the family of Captain Cody Khork. With his mother’s permission and support, I have set up the ONLY official GofundMe that is directly supporting Cody and his immediate family during this time. Thank you for your outpouring of love and compassion.”
Who were the other US soldiers killed in the attack?
The other US service members killed in the attack were Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.
The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.
