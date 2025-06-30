Coeur d’Alene shooting: Crowd waves American flags honoring slain Idaho firefighters | Watch

Two firefighters were shot and killed, one wounded while trying to put out a wildfire in northern Idaho. Later, police found a man dead on Canfield Mountain with a gun next to him. Sheriff Norris said the first call about a fire came in at 1:21 p.m., and about 40 minutes later, reports came in that firefighters were being shot at.(REUTERS)

After the tragic incident, a video shows a crowd of patriots waving American flags honoring slain firefighters.

Bo Loudon, a social media personality, has shared a video on X, showing “a flash-crowd of patriots waving American flags honoring the heroic firefighters who lost their lives just lined Idaho streets as authorities left.”

Netizens flocked to the comment section of the video, where one of the users chimed, “Honoring those who risk all reminds us of the courage behind every call firefighters answer.”

A different user wrote, This is just so sad. Prayers to all of those who have been affected and prayers for our country as a whole"

Another user penned, It’s unmanageable what happened to these firefighting heroes. May the good Lord bless their families & friends with love, strength & peace. God bless them all & bring healing to the community & all of America."

Also Read: ‘Everybody shot up here…’: Chilling Coeur d'Alene audio reveals exact moment of shooting

Earlier in the day, Sheriff Bob Norris said someone was shooting at firefighters and police with a sniper rifle. He told people to stay away from Canfield Mountain, a hiking spot near Coeur d'Alene, about 260 miles east of Seattle, as per Reuters report.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement,“ This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain. A firearm was found nearby."

“At this time, the shelter in place is being lifted, however there is still an active wildfire on Canfield Mountain. Residents in the area are advised to be prepared and ready should further action need to be taken.”

Gunman used high-powered sporting rifles

According to Sheriff Norris, the gunman used high-powered sporting rifles and opened fire quickly on first responders. Police weren’t sure at first if there was more than one shooter.

“They were in a spot with heavy brush and they are well prepared and blending in with their surroundings,” Norris said.

Was the fire started intentionally?

Authorities are now looking into whether the fire was intentionally started to lure emergency crews to the scene, Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Howard told ABC News.

ABC also reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been briefed on the shooting.

Video taken at the scene showed smoke rising from thick forest areas. Armed officers were seen preparing nearby, and several ambulances and emergency vehicles were spotted arriving at a local hospital.

“FBI technical teams and tactical assets are currently on the scene providing support,” FBI deputy director Dan Bongino posted on X. “It remains an active, and very dangerous scene.”

Sheriff Norris said the first call about a fire came in at 1:21 p.m., and about 40 minutes later, reports came in that firefighters were being shot at.