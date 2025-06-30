Coeur d'Alene shooting suspect caught? Claims of car located emerge; first details out

Hours after multiple firefighters were shot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on Sunday, claims about the suspect's car being located emerged on social media. Locals cited scanner audio to say that authorities have possibly found a car, which they believe could be connected to the incident. However, officials have yet to confirm these details. A Kootenai County, Idaho sheriff press conference will be held at 9:30 pm PT/12:30 AM ET. Armored law enforcement vehicles are seen at Cherry Hill Park after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area(REUTERS)

This comes as firefighters were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze, which was possibly a bait for first responders. At least two people were killed. Sheriff Bob Norris noted that there could be more injuries and casualties.

“We don't know how many suspects are up there, and we don't know how many casualties there are,” Norris told reporters at a news conference.

“We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.”

Governor Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more," Little said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, people listening to live police scanners said that officers have possibly located a car. FlightRadar maps showed at least two choppers searching for the suspect in the mountain area.

“2 Spokane County Sheriff Helicopters assisting - Searching for a Suspect - possibly the suspect car was located,” one person tweeted. An alert page made the same claim.

Authorities said that the suspect/s are on the run. No reports of arrests have emerged so far.

Meanwhile, Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 6.5 km north of downtown Coeur d'Alene.

The FBI has responded to the scene with technical teams and tactical support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

“It remains an active, and very dangerous scene,” he wrote in a post on X.