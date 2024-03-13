Colorado braces for biggest snowstorm of the season, Denver metro area to be hit hard

Denver is bracing for wind and high snow starting late Wednesday, March 13, as a storm system that was off the coast of the Pacific Northwest is now on its way to the Rocky Mountain region. Some of the southern and western parts of the Denver metro area can expect snow totals near a foot and a half. Colorado braces for biggest snowstorm of the season (Representational image - Pixabay)

However, the entire metro area could witness a lot of snow starting Wednesday night. A major snowfall is then expected through Thursday, March 14, CBS News reported.

‘Definitely looking at some significant snow for Denver’

The storm system could bring heavy, wet snow to Colorado's Front Range in part. This could happen due to upslope winds that will be coming from a separate low-pressure system that is forming to the northeast.

"We are definitely looking at some significant snow for Denver and west. As you head west of Interstate 25, the snow totals will only increase," said First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert. "We're looking at the possibility of as much as 3 feet of snow into some of our Front Range mountains, into Summit County possibly as well."

Early Wednesday morning, one can expect Winter Storm Warnings. It may be impossible to travel in the foothills and the mountains due to the wind and snow.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service said, according to USA Today.

The storm might affect Denver International Airport too. There could be flight delays and cancellations on Thursday, and school may also be closed or delayed.

AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff said that "the snow from this storm is expected to be wet, heavy and clingy, which may result in power outages and down trees, especially in areas where a foot or more snow accumulates.”

However, Colorado’s Eastern Plains and parts of Northern Colorado will not be so severely affected by the storm. The forecast is still a little uncertain. The storm track could potentially change.