Colorado Pan-demonium: Panera Bread employee becomes ‘personal hero’ after whacking violent customer with bread pan

In what is now being deemed an effectively heroic feat, a Panera Bread employee in Colorado channelled their inner pan-wielding Rapunzel from Tangled aura as a suspect incited a Waffle House-esque brawl in Glendale on Tuesday, September 10. A bread pan-wielding Panera Bread worker jumped into action after an erratic suspect, identified as Isaac Ross, assaulted customers in a violent outburst on Tuesday, September 10, in Glendale, Colorado.(Natalie Wiersma via Storyful)

Local reports citing police officials established that the violent disrupter, identified as Isaac Ross, aka “Kendall Ross”, is at large. Soon after Ross walked into the bakery-cafe restaurant, they provoked a chaotic disturbance and assaulted multiple customers.

In a now-viral video shared by a witness, the suspect is captured in the act, screaming at people and pushing things off the counter while demanding their phone.

“The suspect was yelling it at the workers and they were all super confused-looking and said, ‘We don’t have your phone,’” Natalie Wiersma, who filmed the commotion, told KDVR.

Other customers at the scene tried to calm Ross down, urging them to leave. However, the encounter only got messier further ahead. Per the outlet’s report, police later confirmed that the suspect even threw a smoothie at employees in addition to yelling a racial slur at a customer.

Wiersma’s video clearly indicates that a customer jumped in to push the agitated suspect aside because there seemed no end to Ross’ fit of anger. Consequently, Ross viciously attacked the person, prompting a second man to save the first one “from getting attacked further and tried his best to hold them down,” Wiersma added.

Panera Bread employee takes charge and bashes the erratic suspect with a pan

Ultimately, a Panera Bread worker walked out from behind the counter and bashed an infuriated and out-of-control Ross across the head with a bread pan.

The witness hailed the restaurant employee as “my personal hero.” Wiersma also said, “That I think was very effective.”

Ross fled the scene before Glendale Police entered the establishment. However, authorities recounted that the suspect returned to the Colorado eatery and caused further inconvenience to those present. Ross reportedly physically attacked an at-risk male victim, who incurred minor injuries in the aftermath.

With Ross still at large, officers request anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the Glendale Police Department at (303) 759-1511.

Watch the Panera Bread altercation in Glendale – five miles outside Denver: