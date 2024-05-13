Columbia University student rips diploma during graduation ceremony, ignites debate online. Watch

Columbia University has received major flak over antisemitism amid the recent pro-Palestinian protests. What started as on-campus demonstrations nearly three weeks ago soon turned into nationwide protests. More recently, a video of a student ripping the diploma handed at the graduation ceremony on the renowned college's New York City campus has been making rounds on the internet, drawing staunch criticism from netizens. A Columbia University student tore their diploma during graduation ceremony (X, formerly Twitter)

Columbia University student rips diploma during graduation ceremony

In the viral video, a student can be seen tearing their diploma upon receiving it from the Vice Chancellor, who appeared to be taken aback but did not take any action. According to the clip shared on X, formerly Twitter and TikTok, the graduation ceremony took place at the university's School of Social Work, and the student received their diploma for Master's of Social Work in Integrated Practice and Programming.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Furious debate erupts online after Columbia University student's ‘stunt’

As the video made rounds on various social media platforms, furious debate erupted online, with netizens calling it a “publicity stunt.” One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “That was certainly an expensive hissy fit! Now, would YOU hire such a person? Because I certainly wouldn’t, not for a serious business. I pity anyone who gets her for their barista! I’m sure she’ll do well at some NGO. That’s about the only place she might fit.”

One more wrote, “No worries. It doesn't negate the degree. Purely performative.” Another furious user commented, “What's there to be proud of in this action? It's really thoughtless Even the university diploma presenter doesn't seem to really care about it.”

Meanwhile, several others linked the student's actions with politics as one user wrote, “These are the people Joe Biden's administration wants the country to forgive their loans.” Another said, “And Biden wants us to repay her loans. Awesome.”