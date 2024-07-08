Concerns grow as Joe Biden sits in trance at Philly church after pastor tells everyone to stand up: ‘Unfit to serve'

Amid growing calls to drop out of the race, Joe Biden had yet another awkward moment in a Philadelphia church. The 81-year-old president, during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, sat in a trance for about 25 seconds after the pastor asked everyone to stand up. Concerns grow as Joe Biden sits in trance at Philly church after pastor told everyone to stand up (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)(REUTERS)

This comes days after the president’s disastrous presidential debate performance against Donald Trump, during which he froze, misspoke and stared blankly. Biden is no stranger to gaffes on stage.

However, Biden received a warm welcome at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ in Northwest Philadelphia. In a speech at the church, he said his goal is to "unite America again.”

"I've been doing this a long time, and I honest to God have never been more optimistic about America's future... if we stick together," Biden told nearly 300 congregants in attendance. "We have to bring dignity and hope back in America."

A CBS News source has said that after the debate, Biden told campaign staff that he has no intention to bow out. "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving," the president said, according to one source.

‘He’s unfit to serve’

Meanwhile, in the comment section of the above video, X users expressed their concerns about Biden yet again. “Can't even figure out whether or not he is supposed to stand up. He has the nuclear codes? Even a Democrat would have to see a problem here,” one user commented. “He has dementia and palsy. He’s unfit to serve,” another user claimed. “He's so completely lost,” one user said, while another wrote, “It's incredible that they keep up the deception.”

“Everytime I see him he looks confused and scared,” one user wrote, while another said, “Ugh. This is painful”. “Unreal. He is completely gone,” one user wrote.