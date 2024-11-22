Cristiano Ronaldo wondering whether he can beat MrBeast in subscriber counts

Cristiano Ronaldo, already a record-breaking name in the world of soccer, is now setting his sights on dominating YouTube. The Al Nassr star has been making waves on the platform since launching his channel. Ronaldo is expanding his influence on YouTube, recently teasing a competition with MrBeast.(Cristiano Ronaldo/YouTube)

Now, Ronaldo has teased fans about surpassing YouTube’s top creator, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, in terms of subscriber numbers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo shared a 14-second clip of his recent video with MrBeast, accompanied by the cheeky caption: “Do you think I’ll beat @MrBeast? 😏” The clip features a lighthearted conversation between the two global icons, where MrBeast offers Ronaldo advice on growing his channel.

“It depends what you start doing. If you start having other footballers on here and you start reacting to your best plays, I think that would crush. If you find a rhythm, I think you can make some killer content,” Jimmy said.

“I think your greatest asset is anyone will film with you, so you could have so many cool collabs,” MrBeast said during the video. “You should have Tom Brady pop in for a video, IShowSpeed, all these big names.”

Ronaldo nodded thoughtfully, responding, “Good to know.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's probable future plan with YouTube

The Portugal superstar launched his YouTube channel with a record-breaking one million subscribers in 90 minutes. — the fastest in the platform’s history to achieve the milestone. His content thus far has involved mixing his storied soccer career with collaborations, the latest being with MrBeast who has over 200 million subscribers.

Proposals of dances with other popular individuals, such as a seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and a TikTok sensation IShowSpeed, have served to intensify the speculations on Ronaldo’s intention on the platform. Audiences might remember that back in April, Brady suggested that he was in a group convo with Ronaldo and IShowSpeed.

Beyond YouTube, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently extended his international goal-scoring record to 135, netting a penalty and a bicycle kick against Poland on November 15.