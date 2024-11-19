Rosanna Pansino who slammed MrBeast's food products reveals she smoked her ‘father’s ashes’

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, who reported MrBeast to the FBI for his "disturbing telegram chats” and also criticised his food products as “disgusting”, is making headlines. She left people surprised when, in a series of Instagram Stories and X posts, she revealed that she smoked cannabis grown from her father's ashes. In the first episode of her new podcast called Rodiculous, she smoked it and expressed that the reason is to honour her late dad’s wishes, who passed away from leukaemia five years ago. YouTuber Rosanna Pansino talked about smoking her ‘father’s ashes’ in her new podcast. (Instagram/@rosannapansino)

“His dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked,” Pansino wrote in one of her Instagram stories while introducing her new podcast.

Did she smoke it alone?

She also shared a video on X, revealing that her sister and mom are also smoking, but they didn’t want to appear on the show. She further added a caption to the video, “Part of me died with my dad. Miss you Papa Pizza.”

"I don't care"

Pansino shared that the first episode of her new show was dedicated to her dad, and she didn’t care if that one was demonetised because of her smoking cannabis.

In a video, she explained that her YouTube rep advised her against doing the episode because “it would get suppressed in the algorithm”, but she did it anyway because she “doesn’t care”.

Her video shows throwback pictures of her with her dad. It also captures her adding her father’s ashes into the soil with her mother. They grew the cannabis plant with the help of a local grower in California.

Backlash over her move:

While the YouTuber’s move left many shocked and surprised, some advised her not to smoke her “father’s ashes.” Addressing those, she posted, “Just a quick Correction: I did not smoke my dad's ashes directly. You should never smoke ash. My father's (sic) ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant.”