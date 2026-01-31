Deanne Lane family: All on husband Chris Pappas and son Griffin Goodrich

Deanne Lane, the Emmy Award-winning anchor of KSDK TV in St. Louis, Missouri, has died at the age of 65. Emmy-winning anchor Deanne Lane of KSDK TV in St. Louis has died at 65. She leaves behind her husband Chris Pappas and son Griffin Goodrich. (Michael Calhoun | X )

Lane left behind her husband, Chris Pappas and son from a previous marriage with Gregory Goodrich, Griffin Goodrich.

She covered local news for KSDK for almost 27 years, including the Missouri Miracle and the Kirkwood City Hall shooting. She also did an in-depth story on homelessness, for which she lived on the streets for five days, KSDK reported.