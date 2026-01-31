Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Deanne Lane family: All on husband Chris Pappas and son Griffin Goodrich

    Emmy-winning anchor Deanne Lane of KSDK TV in St. Louis has died at 65. She leaves behind her husband Chris Pappas and son Griffin Goodrich.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:10 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Deanne Lane, the Emmy Award-winning anchor of KSDK TV in St. Louis, Missouri, has died at the age of 65.

    Emmy-winning anchor Deanne Lane of KSDK TV in St. Louis has died at 65. She leaves behind her husband Chris Pappas and son Griffin Goodrich. (Michael Calhoun | X )
    Emmy-winning anchor Deanne Lane of KSDK TV in St. Louis has died at 65. She leaves behind her husband Chris Pappas and son Griffin Goodrich. (Michael Calhoun | X )

    Lane left behind her husband, Chris Pappas and son from a previous marriage with Gregory Goodrich, Griffin Goodrich.

    She covered local news for KSDK for almost 27 years, including the Missouri Miracle and the Kirkwood City Hall shooting. She also did an in-depth story on homelessness, for which she lived on the streets for five days, KSDK reported.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Deanne Lane Family: All On Husband Chris Pappas And Son Griffin Goodrich
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes