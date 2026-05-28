DeenTheGreat's big confession to Adrien Broner after release; ‘dropped the soap on purpose'

On Wednesday, Kick streamer DeenTheGreat was released from jail in Miami-Dade County, Florida after his arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman during a yacht party. The streamer made a big confession about the incident in a Kick stream with Adrien Broner from their car. Mugshot of streamer DeenTheGreat in Miami-Dade (L) and DeenTheGreat celebrating his release with Adrien Broner (R). (Miami-Dade County jails and @deenthegreat on Instagram)

DeenTheGreat, whose real name is Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, was welcomed by Adrien Broner as he came out of jail. It was live-streamed, and DeenTheGreat even posted a clip of the same on his social media handles.

But it was the comments he made on a Kick stream from their car that caused a row. DeenTheGreat seemingly confessed to having the altercation "on purpose." Many were outraged by his words.

Also read: Why streamer Clavicular's close ally is parting ways with him. Health concerns emerge

What DeenTheGreat Said DeenTheGreat started talking about his very brief jail term, complaining that his "energy is down" right now. But within seconds, the vibes change as Deen and Adrien Broner start joking as Deen claimed to "drop the soap on purpose."

"So my energy down right now, I'm sorry," DeenTheGreat said. "Once I get some meat in me, I'll feel a little better. Hold on, man, that sounds crazy.

He then states: "B****, I dropped the soap. On purpose. I personally asked for more soap. And drop it again." Both of them then started laughing. The clip immediately went viral, getting thousands of views.

Also read: ChudTheBuilder update: What charges is streamer facing after shooting? Attempted murder, aggravated assault and more