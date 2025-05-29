Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
'Deport Xi Jinping's daughter': MAGA after Marco Rubio says US will begin revoking visas of Chinese students

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 29, 2025 04:48 AM IST

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa revocations for Chinese students connected to the Communist Party.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the U.S. will begin revoking visas of individuals connected to regimes that censor Americans.

Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. will revoke visas for individuals associated with censoring regimes, targeting Chinese students linked to the Communist Party. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)
Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. will revoke visas for individuals associated with censoring regimes, targeting Chinese students linked to the Communist Party. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

However, later that day, he posted on X, “The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

Xi Jinping’s daughter, Xi Mingze, has always avoided the public eye. However, several Chinese outlets reported earlier that she attended Harvard under a pseudonym several years ago.

Far-right MAGA activist Laura Loomer was quick to respond with a fiery message online: “LET’S GO! DEPORT XI JINPING’S DAUGHTER! She lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard!” 

“Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!” Loomer added.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Thursday, May 29, 2025
