DeSantis brutally slams Harris over Hurricane Milton response: ‘I don't have time for…’

Ron DeSantis tore into Kamala Harris for calling him “utterly irresponsible” after he refused to take her calls over response to hurricanes Milton and Helene. On Thursday, the Florida governor claimed that the vice president has previously “never offered any support” and that she was “trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Helene as Adjutant General of Florida Major General John Haas looks on during a press briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., September 26, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Sears/File Photo(REUTERS)

DeStantis takes brutal swipe at Harris over hurricane response

Just hours after the monstrous Hurricane Milton made landfall in The Sunshine State, DeSantis addressed Harris' remarks about him during his appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I am working with the president of the United States. I'm working with the director of FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency]. We've been doing this now nonstop for over two weeks,” the 46-year-old said.

DeSantis went on to say that while he has “worked well” with Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee “has never called Florida.” “She has never offered any support. I don't have time for those games. I don't care about her campaign,” he continued, adding, “Obviously, I'm not a supporter of hers, but she's not, she has no role in this process. And so I'm working with the people I need to be working with.”

Earlier this week, Harris slammed the “selfish” Florida governor for “playing political games” while speaking to journalists at Joint Base Andrew amid her media blitz. “You know, moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re gonna put politics aside and put the people first.”

On Wednesday, the fallout between DeSantis and Harris reached the White House press office. When asked by a reporter whether it was the Republican governor's responsibility to take the vice president's calls, Biden said, “All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Governor DeSantis.” “He's been very gracious. He thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing, and I think that's important,” the president added during the press conference.