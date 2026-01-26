Did Alex Pretti have a gun when he was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis? Conflicting accounts emerge

Federal authorities say Alex Pretti was armed when he was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, but video footage, witness accounts and statements from his family have questioned that claim. A poster of Alex Pretti on January 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen and nurse, was killed on Saturday during what officials described as a “targeted” immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. The incident has triggered protests and intensified scrutiny of federal agents operating in the city.

Federal account of the shooting The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said agents fired in self-defence after Pretti approached them carrying a handgun and resisted attempts to disarm him.

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino said that Pretti had a “9mm semi-automatic” firearm during the encounter, reported BBC News. He did not say whether the gun was pointed at officers, but said Pretti “violently resisted”, prompting an agent to fire what he described as “defensive shots."

What videos appear to show Multiple videos recorded by bystanders show Pretti filming federal agents with his phone shortly before the shooting. In the footage reviewed by the BBC, Pretti appears to step between agents and at least one woman during a heated exchange. An agent then sprays a substance into Pretti’s face.

Moments later, Pretti is seen raising one hand while appearing to hold a phone in the other.

No firearm is visible in the footage.

He is subsequently forced to the ground by several agents. Seconds later, gunfire erupts, with around 10 shots heard.

Gun image released by DHS After the shooting, DHS posted a photograph of a 9mm handgun placed on a car seat, saying it belonged to Pretti. The agency also claimed he had two magazines of ammunition and no identification.

Bovino later suggested the situation resembled one in which an individual intended to cause mass harm to law enforcement, though no evidence was publicly presented.

Local police and officials respond Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Pretti was believed to be a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. He added that Pretti’s known prior interactions with police were limited to parking violations.

O’Hara also said DHS had not shared detailed information about the shooting with local police.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticised the federal narrative, saying video evidence contradicted claims made by DHS.

Family disputes official claims Pretti’s parents said their son was holding a phone, not a gun, and was trying to protect a woman from pepper spray.

In a statement cited by the BBC, they urged authorities to “get the truth out” about what happened.

What remains unclear is when and how the firearm shown by DHS was involved, as investigations continue.