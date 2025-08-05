Did Jack Daniel sense a looming doom for the Kentucky whiskey market? Here's a blow-by-blow breakdown

It seems the smooth pour of Kentucky whiskey has hit a rough patch, and Jack Daniel’s parent company, Brown-Forman, appears to have sensed it coming. Brown-Forman plans to outsource barrel production, aiming to save $70-$80 million annually amid a struggling bourbon market. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)(AP)

Just this January, the Louisville-based spirits giant announced that it’s cutting 12% of its global workforce and shutting down its very facility where it’s been handcrafting barrels since 1945. The decision, expected to impact around 210 employees, is to save between $70 million and $80 million annually.

Following Jack Daniel's exit, the message is clear: the whiskey business isn’t what it used to be.

The company explained that it will now source barrels from external suppliers, expecting to bring in over $30 million by selling off its cooperage assets. Brown-Forman also shuffled and appointed Jeremy Shepherd as its new chief marketing officer.

“These actions reflect the venerable company’s ‘relentless focus on evolving our strategy, our portfolio and our organization to grow and thrive,’” said CEO Lawson Whiting, per AP.

“Today’s announcement will ensure we have the structure and teams in place to continue on this path, while also making investments that we believe will facilitate growth for generations to come.”

Kentucky whiskey market is going through bankruptcies

While Brown-Forman is trying to stay nimble, this week a string of bankruptcies has shaken the state’s $9 billion whiskey industry, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

LMD Holdings, the parent company of Luca Mariano Distillery in Danville, filed for Chapter 11, with court documents showing a jaw-dropping $25 million in liabilities.

Garrard County Distilling, a $250 million operation that only began production in 2024, was shut down in April due to mounting debts.

Even Stoli Group USA, along with its Kentucky Owl whiskey label, filed for bankruptcy after a double blow: declining spirits demand and a cyberattack that crippled operations.

The problems are starting to mount industry-wide, whether it be inflation-strained consumers, Gen Zs' recent shift to not wanting whiskey, or renewed tsarphobia over tariffs on American liquor in the export markets.