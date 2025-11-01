Did SNAP benefits stop? Will payments come in November 2025? Answering key questions

Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food-assistance programme may notice a delay or suspension of their monthly benefits on November 1 amid a government shutdown. SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar store in Chicago, Illinois, on March 3, 2020(Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned that, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, no full SNAP benefit payments are expected to be distributed on November 1.

Did SNAP benefits stop?

Two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funds to provide at least partial food stamp benefits. President Donald Trump noted that he has instructed his lawyers to ask the courts how it can legally fund the benefits as quickly as possible.

At least temporarily, beneficiaries will not be receiving any deposits in their bank accounts. The USDA stated that no full SNAP benefit payments will be given, as the agency lacks authorization to pay the full amount required.

Will payments come in November?

That remains uncertain. Some states have announced that November benefits cannot be issued until federal funding is restored.

However, SNAP-authorized retailers say that any benefits already on cards (from October or earlier) can still be used.

Beneficiaries may not see a payment tomorrow, but it doesn’t mean they are off the programme. Although their November benefit may arrive later than usual, be reduced, or be issued in parts.

How many Americans are on SNAP?

SNAP is a core pillar of the U.S. food-assistance safety net. According to USAFacts, in fiscal year 2024, an average of 41.7 million people (about 12.3% of the U.S. population) received SNAP benefits each month.

The programme serves a wide range of households, including children, older adults, people with disabilities, and working low-income families.

The USDA may use contingency funds or reserves, but those resources are not sufficient to cover a full month’s payment for all 41-42 million recipients.

What SNAP recipients should do now?

Check the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card balance. SNAP recipients can still redeem any unused funds from previous months.

Every state has different contingencies for the SNAP benefits. It is essential to monitor communications from your state’s SNAP office. They will provide updates if funds are resumed, delayed or partially distributed.

If you currently have no benefit on your card for November, don’t reapply. Your eligibility is still intact. The issue is funding, not your status.