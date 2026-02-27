Did Tez Johnson cheat on his fiancée on engagement day? Explosive claims surface

NFL wide receiver Tez Johnson is facing serious allegations from his ex-fiancée, Laila Thompson-Wainer, who claims he was sending sexually explicit messages to a former partner on the very day he proposed to her. Johnson's fiancée said she struggled to understand “how someone could be so evil,” (Instagram/ lailatw, Getty Images)

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Wainer shared her account in a TikTok video, describing February 21, 2025, as a day that was supposed to mark a joyful milestone in her life.

Alleged texts before and after proposal In her video, Wainer alleged that Johnson texted his ex about oral sex at 9:11 am, just hours before he got down on one knee. She claimed to have screenshots supporting her accusations.

She said she accepted the proposal and later attended an engagement celebration. However, she alleged that after the party, Johnson again reached out to the former partner. One alleged message, timestamped 12:22 am, read: “When can I n** in you and f*** you like I want.”

Wainer further claimed that similar exchanges took place in the days leading up to the engagement.

‘Don’t you dare try to silence me again’ Reflecting on the incident, she said she struggled to understand “how someone could be so evil,” but added that she now feels “relieved” to know the truth. She said she is using her platform to raise awareness about what she described as “the blueprint of a bad, s****y man.”

She ended her video with a message: “Don’t you dare try to silence me again.”

As of publication, neither Johnson nor the Buccaneers organization has issued an official statement addressing the claims.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver, a seventh-round draft pick, appeared in 16 games during the 2025 season, scoring five touchdowns in his rookie campaign.