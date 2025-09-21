Did Tom Homan accept 'bribes' to help agents secure contracts? Report on FBI's 'deep state' probe surfaces

Tom Homan, the Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the United States, was on the FBI's radar for allegedly accepting cash to help secure government contracts, a report by MSNBC claims. White House 'border czar' Tom Homan.(AFP)

As reported by MSNBC's Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was probing the Border Czar last year in an "undercover operation" over alleged cash payments received from a business executive trying to secure government contracts. It states that the FBI recorded Homan accepting $50,000 in cash after he "indicated he could help the agents- posing as a business executive."

The report was based on testimonies by sources familiar with the matter, as well as a review of internal documents by MSNBC.

Why Was Homan Under Investigation

There are different versions of why the investigation into Homan was conducted. While the current Trump administration dismissed it as a "politically motivated" investigation, a number of damning pieces of evidence reportedly prompted it.

It all started in the summer of 2024, when Trump was still a presidential hopeful, but the tides were already strongly in his favor. As per the MSNBC report, the probe was sparked by a subject in a separate FBI investigation who claimed that Tom Homan had been "soliciting payments in exchange for awarding contracts should Trump win the Presidential election.

According to the sources cited in the report, the FBI also managed to gather some explosive evidence against Tom Homan. It includes a video that undercover FBI agents recorded using a hidden camera that shows Homan accepting "50,000 in bills" at a location in Texas.

Having served as the acting director of the ICE in Trump's first administration, the 65-year-old was expected to land a similar role in Trump's second administration. The report revealed that Homan owned a consulting business helping companies in border security and government contracts.

Why Did The FBI Probe Stop

The sources who spoke to MSNBC said that despite the solid evidence against Homan, the FBI decided not to move ahead with the case. It is not known if the decision was motivated by the change of power in Washington, but the report said that the FBI was "monitoring" if Homan landed a major role in the Trump administration and worked to steer contracts in favor of any group.

But soon after the new Trump administration took up the reins at the White House, the investigation stopped. In recent weeks, Kash Patel, the Trump-appointed FBI boss, reportedly asked for a status update and the case and decided to close it.

Patel denied the allegtions, saying they are politically motivated. He said: "This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

" The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed.”