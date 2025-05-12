Did Trump play any role in Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV’s election as new pontiff? US President makes major claim

Donald Trump has implied that he was involved in the election of Pope Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago, as the new pope. Donald Trump's claim comes despite the fact that he had no role to play in the traditional Conclave process that chooses a new pope.. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(Reuters)

The US President's claim comes despite the fact that he had no role to play in the traditional Conclave process that chooses a new pope.

During his Sunday night Truth Social tirade against ABC News, Trump claimed responsibility for the election of Pope Leo, who was previously Cardinal Robert Prevost.

“So funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo’s selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump,” the 47th US President wrote on Truth Social. “It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind.”

“I did WIN the Catholic Vote, by a lot,” Trump claimed, and urged Disney CEO Bob Iger to take action against the “losers and haters he's got on his low-rated shows.”

Did Trump really win Catholic votes in 2024 election?

The Catholic Herald claims that Trump secured the Catholic votes in the 2024 election, receiving 56 percent of the vote, compared to Kamala Harris' 41 percent.

In 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 53 million adults in the United States are Catholic, representing about 20 percent of the nation's total population.

Trump made these remarks just hours before the newly appointed Pope called for a halt to “loud, forceful communication” during his first press conference on Monday morning. After receiving an ovation from thousands of journalists, the new pope called for solidarity in a speech to media members in the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican.

Trump congratulated Pope Leo

Last week, Leo, who has previously condemned the MAGA right's anti-immigration stand, was chosen as the first Pope from North America in a 24-hour Conclave. His nomination has sparked criticism from MAGA supporters, with Laura Loomer slamming the “anti-Trump Marxist.”

Following Leo's election as Pope, Trump congratulated him saying: “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope.”

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” he added.