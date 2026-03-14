Did Trump's Kharg Island strike destroy Iran's key oil infrastructure? Big clarification amid surging prices
President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States carried out strikes against 'every military target on Iran's Kharg Island
President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States carried out strikes against 'every military target on Iran's Kharg Island export hub. The 79-year-old further added that the US Central Command (CENTCOM)-led attack was meant to send a warning rather than cripple Iran’s energy exports.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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The president further stated that Iran lacks the capability to defend itself against US military action. “During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World."
“Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!” he wrote.
Read More: Why Trump attacked Iran's Kharg Island. POTUS explains ‘Forbidden Island’ strike
Did Trump attack the oil infrastructure on Kharg Island?
Trump mentioned that the oil infrastructure on the island was not hit. "For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," he noted.
However, he warned about Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz.
"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."
Oil prices surge
Brent crude settled above $100 a barrel for the second straight session on Friday, ending the day at the highest level in more than three years while US crude futures settled near the highest since July 2022. Millions of barrels of oil remain trapped in the Persian Gulf and traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz is effectively at a standstill.
The blockage has disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of oil a day, causing what the International Energy Agency described as the biggest hit to global supply on record. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have all had to curb crude output.
The price surge has also been felt at US gas stations, where the average cost of a gallon of gas at the US pump has risen to $3.63, the highest since May 2024, according to American Automobile Association data.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More