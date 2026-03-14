Did Trump's Kharg Island strike destroy Iran's key oil infrastructure? Big clarification amid surging prices

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States carried out strikes against 'every military target on Iran's Kharg Island export hub. The 79-year-old further added that the US Central Command (CENTCOM)-led attack was meant to send a warning rather than cripple Iran’s energy exports. A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026 (via REUTERS)

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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The president further stated that Iran lacks the capability to defend itself against US military action. “During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World."

“Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!” he wrote.

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