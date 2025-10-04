Diddy sentence update: Where will Sean Combs go to prison? First details revealed

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced on Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. The 55-year-old was also fined half a million dollars. Sean Combs has served a year behind bars already, which will impact the rest of the time he has to serve. (X/@RpsAgainstTrump)

Combs has served a year behind bars already, so the sentence means that he'd be out in about three years. Combs' lawyers wanted him freed immediately, arguing that his time behind bars had forced his remorse and sobriety.

The prosecutors meanwhile sought a 11-year sentence for Diddy. The judge gave him a lengthy sentence saying it was needed to deter Combs, as he expressed uncertainty that the crimes would not happen again if Combs were released.

Where will Diddy go to jail?

Thus far, Diddy has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for 13 months. Now, with the sentencing, he will have to be go elsewhere, since MDC is only meant to hold defendants while they await trial and sentencing.

Diddy will now be moved to a federal facility. However, the exact facility he will go to is unknown for now.

Combs showed no visible change of emotion as he learned his sentence, sitting in his chair and looking straight ahead as the judge spoke. He remained subdued afterward and appeared dejected, with none of the enthusiasm and smiles that accompanied his interactions with lawyers and his family earlier in the day. He said, "I’m sorry, I’m sorry” to his family right before leaving the courtroom.

In a final speech before sentencing, Combs made a plea for leniency.

“I ask your honor for a chance to be a father again,” Combs said, “a son again ... a leader in my community again ... for a chance to get the help that I desperately need to be a better person.” He apologized to the people he hurt physically and mentally with his “disgusting, shameful” actions, and said the domestic violence was a burden he would carry for the rest of his life.

Earlier, Combs wept as his defense lawyers played a video in court portraying his family life, career and philanthropy.

(With AP inputs)