Does Trump want Marjorie Taylor Greene to return to politics? 'I'd love to see…'

President Donald Trump expressed his desire to see former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene re-enter the political arena someday, as the outspoken congresswoman is reportedly contemplating a presidential bid in 2028. President Donald Trump expressed support for Marjorie Taylor Greene's potential return to politics, despite her resignation from Congress.(AFP)

The US leader remarked to Sky's affiliate NBC News that “it will not be simple for her” to restart her political career. He, however, continued, “I would be delighted to witness that.”

Trump further stated that “she's got to take a little rest.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation announcement

Marjorie Taylor Greene - once a supporter of MAGA who has now become a staunch opponent of Trump - unexpectedly declared on Saturday her intention to resign from Congress.

In a video shared online, the representative from Georgia expressed her desire for her congressional district to avoid enduring a “hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for.”

Greene's resignation came following her growing rift with Trump in recent months, during which the congresswoman blasted him for his position on documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his foreign policy and health care decisions.

Also Read: Is CBS Saturday Morning going off the air? Details here

Trump calls MTG a ‘traitor’

Trump labeled her a “traitor” and a “lunatic,” stating that he would support a challenger against her in her re-election campaign next year.

She stated that she would leave the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026.

Is MTG planning presidential run in 2028

In the meantime, Time magazine has reported that Greene has informed her associates that she is contemplating a presidential run in 2028.

“My only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America First,” MTG stated in her statement on X.

The Congresswoman stated that her professional journey has resulted in “years of nonstop, never-ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander, and lies about me, that most people could never withstand.”

Earlier this year, as reported by TIME, a senior official from the White House indicated that Trump had “discouraged” the Congresswoman from pursuing a run for governor or senator in Georgia due to her polling numbers. Following this incident, the politician reportedly altered her relationship with the US President, transitioning from being an ally to becoming a critic.

On November 14, Trump retracted his endorsement of Greene, expressing that he was “fed up with her and her antics” in a statement shared on Truth Social