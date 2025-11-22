Is CBS Saturday Morning going off the air? Details here

CBS Saturday Morning is reportedly facing cancellation as hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson present the final episode. This development follows the dismissal of Miller, Jacobson, and executive producer Brian Applegate, which occurred during layoffs implemented by CBS News Network President Tom Cibroswki and CBS News Editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Nevertheless, there remains uncertainty regarding the actual cancellation status of CBS Saturday Morning. CBS Saturday Morning hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson

The 28-year-old program is broadcast across the nation on Saturdays from 7 am to 9 am. Nonetheless, it remains unclear who will take over their positions.

Rumors about Adriana Diaz

Adriana Diaz, who formerly co-hosted ‘CBS Mornings Plus,’ is rumored to potentially step in to cover the vacancy on November 29.

Diaz has been approached to serve as the full-time anchor for the show, but she does not seem to have any interest, NY POST reported, citing sources. In addition, CBS is set to cancel ‘CBS Mornings Plus,’ a program co-hosted by Adriana Diaz and Tony Dokoupil.

In a long-anticipated move just months following the completion of its $8 billion merger with Skydance, Paramount is set to lay off approximately 2,000 employees — which constitutes about 10 percent of its workforce. According to a source familiar with the situation, Paramount initiated around 1,000 of these layoffs in late October, NY POST reported.

Paramount job cuts

In November, Paramount further revealed its intention to cut 1,600 positions as part of the divestitures of Televisión Federal in Argentina and Chilevision in Chile. Additionally, the company indicated that another 600 employees opted for voluntary severance packages in light of an impending shift to full-time office work.

Employees at Paramount, who have faced nearly annual corporate reorganizations, have been preparing for layoffs for several months. When Skydance announced its merger with Paramount last year, the company indicated it was seeking $2 billion in synergies, a term used on Wall Street to refer to cost reductions.