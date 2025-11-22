‘Marjorie went BAD’, Trump reveals why MTG decided to call it ‘quits’

“Marjorie went BAD,” declared President Donald Trump in response to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's surprising resignation announcement on Saturday. Donald Trump breaks silence on MTG resignation(AFP)

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” MTG's lengthy resignation statement on X read.

Trump once again calls Greene a ‘traitor’

Hitting out at Greene, Trump called her a “traitor” over collaboration with Republican Representative Tom Massie of Kentucky, who backed the measure requiring the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

In her statement, Greene—who had been a close supporter of Trump for years—cited the US President's criticism of her support for the measure and stated that January 5 would be her last day in the House of Representatives.

Also Read: Who is Brian Glenn? All on Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend as he reacts to her shocking resignation

Trump tears into Marjorie Taylor Greene

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote: “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits’.”

Trump went on to blast Massie by calling him the “worst Republican Congressman in decades.”

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” Trump added.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” he continued.

Ending his post, Trump thanked MTG for her service to the country, adding that he “will always appreciate Marjorie.”

Trump and Epstein files

Trump had resisted the legislation mandating the release of the Epstein files until the very end. This week, the bill was approved by the House with almost unanimous support and subsequently passed the Senate without opposition. The president then enacted it into law.

Last week, Trump expressed that he would back “the right person” should they contest Greene in the Republican primary next year for her position representing Georgia's 14th District.