Fire reported at Disney's Dolphin Hotel as Disney World visitors share visuals of smoke near EPCOT

Visitors of Walt Disney World in Florida reported a possible fire incident at the Dolphin Hotel, a luxury resort inside the Florida amusement park, on Thursday afternoon. The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida. (Representational) (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Multiple visitors at the property in Buena Vista, Florida, reported smoke coming from the Dolphin Hotel. The hotel is located in the EPCOT Resort Area, between EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

As of now, a fire has not been confirmed. Visitors only shared visuals of smoke. As of now, Disney World, Florida, has not provided an update on what happened.

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Here's a video of the smoke seen at the Dolphin Hotel on Thursday afternoon, shared by a visitor on TikTok.