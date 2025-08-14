Trump insider makes bombshell claim on UFO and aliens: ‘Very credible people have…’

A Trump ally and the chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, Rep Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, made several bombshell claims about aliens, UFOs, and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The 36-year-old said that there is credible evidence about the existence of what they call ‘interdimensional beings’. However, she did not get into specifics. U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaks to reporters as House Members depart after a vote. (REUTERS)

Luna told Rogan she has viewed classified photographs of unidentified objects inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). According to her, these objects were ‘not created by mankind’ and could represent technology that surpasses current human understanding.

“They call them interdimensional beings,” Luna said, suggesting such entities might navigate “through the time spaces that we currently have.”

Without revealing classified details, she added that credible witnesses have reported incidents involving movements beyond normal temporal or spatial limits.

“I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have. I can tell you without getting into classified conversations that there have been incidents where very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space,” she added.

The Florida Republican, a key Trump ally, noted that she plans to continue for answers and public access to ‘previously hidden’ information on UAPs. This comes only days after Vice President JD Vance spoke about exploring unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

“I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. What’s actually going on? What were those videos all about? What’s actually happening?” he had said earlier this month.

Luna's remarks follow her role in the 2023 House Oversight probe into the government’s handling of UAPs, including footage from Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base.