Donald Trump assassination attempt: Barack Obama, Bill Ackman and more extend support, ‘No place for political violence’

The assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has certainly shocked people. The shooting resulted in the death of two rally-goers, including the shooter, and several others were injured. The ex-president was also injured as pictures and videos surfaced of blood streaming from Trump’s right year and across his face. This has elicited reactions of shock, disbelief and sorrow. Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday (AP Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Notable figures react to the Trump rally shooting

Many eminent personalities like Barack Obama, Bill Ackman, Vivek Ramaswamy, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and more came forward to share their thoughts on the micro-blogging site X.

Former president Barack Obama extended his support and wrote on X, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Hedgefund founder Bill Ackman extensively wrote on X about the events occured on Saturday. He said he will extensively “endorse” ex-president Trump and to explain his thinking of why he recently decided to criticise Joe Biden and support the latter. He wanted to “make his case thoughtful and convincing.”

Tesla owner Elon Musk came forward reposted several tweets on his account related to the shooting. Tim cook also wrote on X, “I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his thoughts on the critical matter as he wrote, “I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it.”

Sam Altman wrote on X, “very glad President Trump is safe!” while Amazon owner Jeff Bezos wrote, “Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy shared a series of tweets on the Trump shooting where he wrote, “Grateful to President Trump for his sacrifice. Grateful to God for protecting him.” He shared several other posts following the initial support post for Trump. President Joe Biden also wrote, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.