Donald Trump gets surprising gift from police force who arrested suspect in second assassination attempt

Donald Trump recently received a surprising gift from the Martin County Deputies who arrested the gunman during the second assassination attempt on him. Donald Trump hosted the deputies at Mar-a-Lago following the suspect's arrest, and said, "That's good-looking stuff right there," reported WPTV. (X)

On Sunday, suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into custody after a Secret Service member noticed a rifle through the fence at Trump's golf property outside West Palm Beach, Florida, where the former president was playing a round of golf.

Routh ran away when the agent opened fire, but he was subsequently taken into custody because someone captured a picture of his license plate and notified the police.

The Martin County Deputies gave Trump the handcuffs used in the arrest of Routh after signing them.

Following the suspect's arrest, the GOP presidential contender hosted the deputies at Mar-a-Lago and said, “That's good-looking stuff right there,” reported WPTV. “That’s good-looking human beings.”

Trump then shook hands with the deputies and Sheriff William Snyder. They all were invited for lunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Snyder reveals what Trump told him during the meeting

Investigators initially stated that Routh was carrying a weapon similar to AK-47, but now they say he was armed with an SKS-style rifle.

Speaking to WPTV, Snyder said that coordination with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was essential in order to locate the offender.

“I talked to the president today, and he told me specifically that he can rest easier knowing that someone who was about to kill him, or try to kill him, was in custody. To me, that’s as rewarding as anything I’ve ever done.”

According to deputies, the suspect was “very compliant and calm”, despite being encircled by several cops during his arrest.

Routh has been charged with two offenses related to firearms: receiving and possessing a weapon with its serial number obliterated, as well as possessing a handgun by a convicted felon.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who challenged Trump in the Republican primary. stated that Routh is probably going to be charged at the state level as well.