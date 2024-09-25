Donald Trump sounds an alarm for foreign nations as he makes big job promise to America: ‘We are going to take…'

Former President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack against rival Kamala Harris by accusing her of being more “cognitively impaired” than President Joe Biden. While blasting the US Vice President on Tuesday, he went on to claim that he would take jobs from other nations if he gets elected to the White House. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Trump's remarks came as he arrived in Savannah, Georgia, where he spoke about his economic vision.

During his 82 minutes speech, he talked about the assassination attempts on him, the Philadelphia debate with Harris, Elon Musk, and exploding hydrogen cars.

Under my leadership, we are going to take other countries' jobs…We’re going to take their factories,” Trump announced, promising his supporters that they would only need to worry about “which job to take.”

Trump wants German automakers to become American enterprises

He also vowed to use tariffs as leverage to persuade businesses to manufacture goods in the United States if they declined.

“I will give you the lowest taxes, the lowest energy cost, the lowest regulatory burden and free access to the best and biggest market on the planet,” he declared, prompting cheers from the crowd.

“But only if you make your product here in America,” the GOP contender added.

Expressing his desire for German automakers to become American enterprises, he said: “We’re going to bring thousands and thousands of businesses and trillions of dollars in wealth back to the good old USA.”

“I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here.”

Trump later turned the conversation to how much he dislikes electric vehicles. He, however, praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has lend his support to the ex-President in the 2024 White House race.

“Elon Musk is great. He makes an excellent car. And he endorsed me at a level you wouldn't believe,” Trump asserted

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia, on September 24, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

Trump warns against hydrogen-powered cars

He then went on to issue a dire warning regarding hydrogen-powered cars of the future. Trump mentioned hydrogen cars are “having a problem” and “if it explodes you end up about seven blocks away and you're dead.”

Trump further announced that he wouldn't let the Japanese firm Nippon to purchase the Pittsburgh-based US Steel.

While speaking about assassination attempts on him, he mentioned about the immigration chart he was looking at when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired during his rally in Butler.

“I sleep with that chart every night. I kiss it. I love it,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Harris is scheduled to address supporters about her economic vision on Wednesday from Pittsburgh.