Donald Trump uses latest Iran attack on Israel to ridicule Kamala as ‘TikTok performer’ in foreign policy

In a scathing campaign video, former President Donald Trump portrayed Vice President Kamala Harris as a “TikTok performer” who is incapable of implementing sound foreign policy. Donald Trump uploaded a foreign policy ad, in which Kamala Harris can be seen dancing while foreign officials gaze at her. (AP)

Taking to X, Trump uploaded a foreign policy ad, in which Harris can be seen dancing while foreign officials gaze at her. The Democratic presidential contender is disparaged by the narrator, who draws comparisons between the US VP and Trump. The narrator remarked, “America doesn't need another TikTok performer.” The ad then focuses on Trump, saying that “we need the strength that will protect us.”

Trump's attack on Harris comes amidst rising tensions between Iran and Israel ahead of November 5 election.

Trump targets Biden-Harris administration for global conflicts

Iran launched a missile assault on Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the murder of a senior leader of Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist organisation in Lebanon.

This is a highly significant escalation connected to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas, a terrorist group in Palestine, attacked Israel.

Following the attack, Trump slandered his opponents by saying that things would be different if he were in the White House. “Look at the World today — Look at the missiles flying right now in the Middle East, look at what’s happening with Russia/Ukraine, look at Inflation destroying the World. NONE OF THIS HAPPENED WHILE I WAS PRESIDENT!” he wrote ion Truth Social.

Recent polling indicates that Harris is ahead of Trump in perception of their foreign policy goals across the nation, but she is behind the ex-president when it comes to swing states.

Trump contends that the policies of the Democratic administration are somehow responsible for an array of the global issues, ranging from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Hamas's massacre of Israelis on October 7.

He claims in the advertisement that Hamas' attack was fueled by the US VP's “anti-Israel” statements and that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised “their (Ukraine's) weakness.”

While incumbent President Joe Biden has come under fire from certain Democratic legislators for failing to do enough to stop Palestinian fatalities in Gaza, Harris has consistently expressed support for Israel.