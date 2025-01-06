Donald Trump's inauguration? Date, how to watch, MAGA victory rally and what's different

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump's inauguration Day proceedings will broadcast on ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, NBC, Fox News and PBS.(REUTERS PHOTO.)

At noon ET, Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Before Trump, the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President-elect JD Vance will take place.

Last month, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) announced “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise” as a theme for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies.

According to the JCCIC, the theme honors the Founders' dedication to future generations of Americans to safeguard the longevity of thedemocratic system of government.

Congress set to certify Trump’s electoral victory on Monday

The House and Senate will meet Monday to certify Trump's win in the presidential election of 2024.

It comes four years after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, preventing Congress from certifying President Biden's 2020 victory. However, Democrats do not appear to have any preparations to block the certification of Trump's victory.

Senators and House members will hold a joint session at 1 pm to count electoral votes from the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the Senate as president.

Harris, who won 226 electoral votes, will read aloud the votes, after which Congress will determine the results from each state to confirm Trump's victory. He received 312 Electoral College votes, much higher than the 270 required to win.

The joint session is the final official opportunity for objections. Harris has acknowledged her defeat and never questioned Trump's victory.

How you can watch Trump's inauguration

Trump's inauguration Day proceedings will broadcast on ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, NBC, Fox News and PBS.

Trump's plan for inauguration

On the eve of his inaugurations, Trump will hold "a victory rally you'll never forget" for 20,000 admirers in Washington, D.C.

The "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" will kick start at 3 pm on January 19at Capital One Arena. Gates will open at 11 a.m., and visitors are welcome to register for up to two rally tickets per phone number, according to the Trump Inauguration website.

What will be different during Trump's inauguration?

During Trump's inauguration, flags will be lowered to half-staff.

Biden directed that US flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100.

Biden's declaration will be in force until January 28sunset. In a Truth Social post, Trump complained against the flag being flown at half-staff on his special day.

“The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration,” he stated in a posting to Truth Social.