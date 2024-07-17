Donald Trump's miraculous survival explained in a shocking video: Watch

Just a split-second move saved former US President Donald Trump’s life “miraculously” during an assassination attempt on him at his Pennsylvania rally last Saturday. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi(REUTERS)

Now, an animation video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows how, during his speech, shots rang out, and Trump slightly turned his head to look at a jumbotron. And the bullet grazed his ear at that time.

The video shows a face-tracking movement that saved the former POTUS. The video also shows the difference between the initial target of the shooter and the later travel path of the bullet. Trained shooters generally have muscle memory to shoot the “cerebral cortex of the cerebellum at the top of the brain stem.”

“I like when science proves a miracle. God Angels surrounding Trump. There is no other explanation,” the user Benny Jhonson posted, and added, “This is *not* luck.”

Another user chimed into the comment section, holding same sentiment, “As can be clearly seen in this video anima-tion, the shots narrowly missed Donald Trump's skull and brain by just the width of his ear, making it evident that his life was hanging by a thread. Had he moved just a fraction of an inch less, the bullets would have pierced his skull.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's split-second move that saved his life during assassination attempt

Expert highlights how a split-second move saved Trump

Senior adviser Dan Scavino Jr. highlighted this critical moment in a X post. He wrote, “Thank God last night's rally was one in which President Trump wanted to use and reference the jumbotron, causing him to slightly move his head at the moment shots were fired. He is grateful for all of the prayers, love, and support out there, as he prepares for the GOP Convention in Wisconsin!”

The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, aimed at Trump's head. The bullet skimmed the former president's ear instead of hitting its intended target.

Israeli Special Operations veteran Aaron Cohen told Fox News that the shot could have been fatal if Trump had not moved his head. “Snipers are typically trained to shoot into the cerebral cortex of the cerebellum at the top of the brain stem,” Cohen explained to Trace Gallagher.

“It incapacitates you, it keeps your hands from moving. … It’s about the distance of the shot. One hundred thirty yards. That’s a putt. Anyone can put a two, two, three, optic on a target from that distance and hit it. It’s not a difficult shot to make,” he added.

ALSO READ| Man wearing ski mask and armed with AK-47 pistol arrested near RNC venue

Cohen further stated, “It would have been lights out” if Trump had kept his head straight. The slight turn of his head at the crucial moment saved his life. “The fact that he just happened to be turned this way with that shot coming in is what saved his life,” Cohen said.