Dr Phil McGraw reacts to ‘very sincere’ Selena Gomez's tearful video, but says ‘not sure who she was identifying with’

Dr. Phil McGraw, a renowned talk show presenter, has reacted to a sobbing video of Selena Gomez, who raised her voice against President Donald Trump's ongoing illegal immigration crackdown. Responding to Selena Gomez's emotional video, Dr Phil said, “She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I'm not sure who she was identifying with

After spending the weekend with ICE officials in Chicago, Dr. Phil is confident that if Gomez had witnessed what he saw, she wouldn't be crying.

Dr. Phil McGraw breaks silence on Selena Gomez's emotional video

Speaking to Daily Mail, he said, “I certainly don't think she was crying for these individuals.”

“I wanted to see [the immigration enforcement raids] for myself. There were no restrictions. There was no room I couldn't go into. There was no meeting I couldn't attend,” he told the outlet after being reportedly given full access to the ICE operations that have brought over 100 people since Sunday.

The officials directed agents before their deployment to avoid any violent encounters with their targets.

According to him, their top priority was “safety” and he “was very impressed” with their professionalism.'

'I don't think she would relate to the people…' Dr. Phil McGraw to Gomez

On Monday, Gomez posted a tearful clip on Instagram, which garnered a lot of attention. “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand,” the 32-year-old singer said with tears rolling down her eyes.

She later removed the post after receiving both backlash and sympathy for her post.

Responding to her emotional video, Dr Phil said, “She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I'm not sure who she was identifying with... I don't think she would relate to the people that were taken down in this operation.”

He stated that Gomez's account of the raids was incorrect, adding that “[ICE agents] are focusing on the worst first.”

“That is the way they describe it and I was able to see how much investigative work they put in to these targes,” he said.

Trump's newly appointed 'Border Czar', Tom Homan, accompanied Dr Phil. During the operation, investigators held an accused illegal immigrant from Thailand, who was reported to be a convicted child sex offender.

Calling such individuals a “danger to the community,” he highlighted that illegal immigrant gangs, such as Venezuela's Tren de Aragua and the Salvadoran MS-13, are known to target their own citizens.