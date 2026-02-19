EA servers down: EA FC, Ultimate team facing problems as thousands of users lodge complaints

Electronic Arts (EA) the American video game company appeared to face problems with their servers on Wednesday. At the time of writing over 2,000 users complained about facing issues, as per Downdetector.

Many complained that they were facing issues with Ultimate Team and EA FC, which is the soccer game from the publisher.

EA FC had over 200 complaints as per Downdetector. Most of the issues appeared to stem from server connection problems. People took to the comment section to make their frustration known.

One person remarked “unable to connect to servers on clubs.” Another added “It says servers down.” Yet another person said “Can't connect to ea servers.”

On social media too the anger was palpable.

“I was about to play some rivals matches to get my weekly rewards but ea servers are down. Bloody brilliant,” a person vented on X. Another added “ofc your dog sh*t servers go down 6 hours before rivals rewards. you do this sh*t on purpose.”

Yet another ranted “Nice work, EA. Up 6-3 in a rivals game, guy is about to quit & you disconnect me from the game and now servers down… UNREAL.”

Some also shared a screenshot of the Ultimate Teams screen to convey the problem they were facing. “What’s up @EASPORTSFC ultimate team servers down ?,” the person asked.