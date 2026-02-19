EA servers down: EA FC, Ultimate team facing problems as thousands of users lodge complaints
Electronic Arts (EA) the American video game company appeared to face problems with their servers with many lodging complaints on social media.
Electronic Arts (EA) the American video game company appeared to face problems with their servers on Wednesday. At the time of writing over 2,000 users complained about facing issues, as per Downdetector.
Many complained that they were facing issues with Ultimate Team and EA FC, which is the soccer game from the publisher.
EA FC had over 200 complaints as per Downdetector. Most of the issues appeared to stem from server connection problems. People took to the comment section to make their frustration known.
One person remarked “unable to connect to servers on clubs.” Another added “It says servers down.” Yet another person said “Can't connect to ea servers.”
On social media too the anger was palpable.
“I was about to play some rivals matches to get my weekly rewards but ea servers are down. Bloody brilliant,” a person vented on X. Another added “ofc your dog sh*t servers go down 6 hours before rivals rewards. you do this sh*t on purpose.”
Yet another ranted “Nice work, EA. Up 6-3 in a rivals game, guy is about to quit & you disconnect me from the game and now servers down… UNREAL.”
Some also shared a screenshot of the Ultimate Teams screen to convey the problem they were facing. “What’s up @EASPORTSFC ultimate team servers down ?,” the person asked.
The person shared the message on the screen which read “Connecting to Ultimate Team is not possible at the moment. You will now be returned to the Main Menu.”
How to solve this issue with Ultimate Teams?
Those facing this issue with Ultimate Team can restart their router and use a wired connection if possible for a smoother experience. However, since the problem is widespread, it appears to be an issue on EA's side and can't be fixed at the user level. One can check the EA server status also.
Notably, the cause for the outage is not yet known and EA is yet to release an official statement addressing the matter.
Some user reports indicated that the problem was worldwide. “EA servers are down world wide on all platforms. Time for new servers,” a person remarked. Many wondered when the situation would be resolved as well. Grok answered this saying “Based on past EA FC outages, these typically resolve in 2-6 hours, though some last longer if complex. No official ETA yet—check EA's status page or Downdetector for real-time updates.”
However, at present players seem to be facing lesser issues with the EA servers as the number of complaints has gone down drastically.
