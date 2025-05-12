Elon Musk is Amber Heard's baby daddy? Old ‘frozen embryos’ report surfaces

Actor Amber Heard on Sunday revealed that she has welcomed twins, her second and third babies. The 39-year-old is already a mother to daughter Oonagh Paige, who turned four in April. Soon after Heard made the big revelation, several social media users started speculating who her baby daddy is. An old report linked Elon Musk to her twins. Elon Musk and Amber Heard briefly dated in 2016-2017(Reuters)

"Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family," a spokesperson for Heard told PEOPLE. “Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show.”

Read More: ‘Gates is a huge liar’: Elon Musk shreds Bill Gates after Microsoft co-founder’s ‘killing children’ remark

Heard, however, did not reveal who the father was. Soon, social media users pointed out at a report about Musk being allegedly involved in a legal dispute with the actor over frozen embryos they had created during their relationship.

The Daily Mail had cited legal documents to report last month that Musk was locked in a legal dispute with Heard over their embryos. The media outlet added that a declaration from the 2022 court case, signed by a close friend of Amber's sister Whitney, stated that she and the Tesla CEO planned to have children together. Jennifer Howell alleged that Musk ‘wanted to destroy them and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby’.

Read More: ‘Anyway... let’s be friends’: Sam Altman as Elon Musk calls him out for his 2016 X post on Donald Trump

Pointing out at the possibility of Musk being the father of Heard's twins, one social media user wrote: “Interesting. Reportedly, Amber Heard and Elon Musk created embryos together during their relationship then had a legal dispute over the rights after their breakup. Heard wished to keep them to have a child. So, @elonmusk could well be the father of her children.”

Another person slammed X users linking Musk with Heard. “Why does it matter so much to people ‘who the father is ‘ of Amber Heard’s babies ? She CLEARLY states she became a mom on her own terms by herself . None of you asking actually like her yall just want to connect her to Elon Musk still . STOP IT FFS 🤦🏻‍♀️ ENOUGH !”

Musk and Amber Heard reportedly dated between 2015 and 2017.