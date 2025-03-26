‘Excuse me, I didn’t pick you’: Donald Trump brutally shuts down CNN's Kaitlan Collins during press briefing | Watch

Donald Trump brutally shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a press briefing on Tuesday, March 25, when she attempted to question him about the “Signal” messaging incident that involved various top administration officials. Collins tried to pepper the president with a question during a meeting with ambassadors at the White House. Donald Trump brutally shuts down CNN's Kaitlan Collins during press briefing (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg, Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg)

“Mr. President, you said that your national security learned a lesson after a reporter …,” Collins began.

However, before Collins could even finish her sentence, Trump replied sharply, “Excuse me, I didn’t pick you.”

Trump then went on to point at a different reporter in the gallery, and said, “Go ahead.”

The Signal controversy surfaced after The Atlantic revealed that Jeffrey Goldberg, its editor-in-chief, added to a secret group chat by mistake where high-ranking Trump administration members had been discussing an upcoming military strike against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. As the administration’s handling of classified conversations was questioned following Goldberg’s inclusion, Trump initially said he did not know about the incident. However, he later defended National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who was allegedly responsible for Goldberg’s unexpected inclusion. Trump labelled the mistake as a “glitch.”

Kaitlan Collins’ recent clash with Donald Trump

Collins, a frequent Trump nemesis, had clashed with the president just last month. During a press conference at the Oval Office in February, Collins asked Trump, “Do you trust President Putin?”

“I believe that — yeah,” Trump replied, adding, “I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on the subject. I think he would like to see something happen. I think it could have happened a long time ago.”

Trump then called out Joe Biden, saying, “I think Biden — number one, it shouldn’t have started, but it did, and now all those cities are knocked down, like demolition sites.”

“This should've been done by Biden years ago. This should've never been allowed to happen,” Trump added, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. Taking a swipe at Collins, he then said, “I know he [Biden] is a friend of yours,” making the other reporters laugh.

Trump also criticised Collins’ network, saying Biden is a “friend of CNN.” “That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility,” he added.